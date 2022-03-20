UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Century Communities worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Century Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Communities by 37.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Century Communities by 30.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

