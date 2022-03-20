UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

