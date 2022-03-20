UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 32.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.37 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

