UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Granite Construction worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Granite Construction by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Granite Construction by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GVA. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.46%.

Granite Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

