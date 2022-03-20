UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,776 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of GrafTech International worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GrafTech International by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $176,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

EAF stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

