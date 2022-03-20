UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,220 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AZZ worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZZ by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AZZ by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AZZ by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

About AZZ (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.