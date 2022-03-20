UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Methode Electronics worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $43.10 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

