UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BigCommerce worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 128,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 2,271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,655,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,549 shares of company stock worth $4,651,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

