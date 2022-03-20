UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,001 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of SunPower worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after buying an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,980,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

