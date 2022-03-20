UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,883 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Covetrus worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Covetrus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after acquiring an additional 145,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Covetrus by 32.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 737,910 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Covetrus by 11.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,623,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 168,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

