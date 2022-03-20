Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $391.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

