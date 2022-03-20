Umbrella Network Trading Up 7.7% This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00219924 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.