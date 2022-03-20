Unibright Trading 98.9% Higher This Week (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. Unibright has a total market cap of $252.86 million and $2.42 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 98.9% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unibright Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

