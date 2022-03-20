UniCrypt Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $165,314.00 (UNCX)

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for $370.33 or 0.00910097 BTC on popular exchanges. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $11.50 million and $165,314.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniCrypt Profile

UNCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

