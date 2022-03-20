Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $27.60 million and $20.11 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.23 or 0.00012607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00208832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00389472 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

