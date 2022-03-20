UniLayer (LAYER) Market Cap Hits $4.45 Million

UniLayer (LAYER) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $993,221.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniLayer

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,277,721 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

