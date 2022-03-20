UniMex Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,071.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $33,071.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.91 or 0.06940931 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.06 or 0.99950134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041022 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,579,768 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

