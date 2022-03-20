UniMex Network Trading Down 18.7% This Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $31,101.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.23 or 0.06950646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,836.25 or 0.99864627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00040376 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,579,768 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

