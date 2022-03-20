Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The company has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

