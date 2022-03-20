Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.32. 6,064,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.33. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

