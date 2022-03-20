Unistake Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Unistake has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $140,216.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,387,528 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

