Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $6.37 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and approximately $201.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $9.26 or 0.00022428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 687,539,795 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

