United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,699,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 112,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

