United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $219.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.