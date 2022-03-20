UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $616,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.12. 4,991,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,677. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.01 and a twelve month high of $510.68. The company has a market capitalization of $476.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

