Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Uniti Group by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,597. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

