Uquid Coin Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $56.97 million and $4.90 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.70 or 0.00013789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00035453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00106859 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

