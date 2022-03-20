US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,108 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.58% of US Foods worth $123,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 647,430 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in US Foods by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,287 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in US Foods by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in US Foods by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CL King started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

