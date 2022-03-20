USDJ (USDJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.61 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $1.61 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

