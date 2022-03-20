Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USNZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.33. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.