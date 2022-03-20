VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Acquired by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. VanEck Green Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 1.45% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRNB. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 400,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $668,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $351,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GRNB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 6,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,726. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

