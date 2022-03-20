Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,854 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $165.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

