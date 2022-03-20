Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Tfo Tdc LLC’s Largest Position

Tfo Tdc LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,807,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 46.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $243,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,866,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

