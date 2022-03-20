Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 11.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $61,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,866,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

