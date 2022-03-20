Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 7.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $35,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. 1,902,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,910. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.10 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31.

