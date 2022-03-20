Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Concord Wealth Partners’ Largest Position

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 10.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of VGIT opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

