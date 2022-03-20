Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

VGLT stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,502. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

