Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.85. 601,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.