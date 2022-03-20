Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after buying an additional 81,665 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.63 and a one year high of $265.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.