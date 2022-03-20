Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Increased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $36,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.19. 306,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day moving average is $146.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

