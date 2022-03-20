Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ remained flat at $$106.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,794,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,030. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

