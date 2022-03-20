Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,044 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ remained flat at $$106.40 during midday trading on Friday. 5,794,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

