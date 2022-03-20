Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Lowered by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,404 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $216,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$78.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

