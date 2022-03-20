Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

