Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after buying an additional 1,117,170 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 427,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after buying an additional 41,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after buying an additional 664,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.82. 2,827,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,589. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.