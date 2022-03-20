Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,672 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,326.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 732,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,414,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 692,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.82. 2,827,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,589. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

