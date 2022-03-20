Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 552.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $248.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

