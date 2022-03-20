Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 7.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after buying an additional 838,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,240,000 after buying an additional 174,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,630. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

