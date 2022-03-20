Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.89. 5,666,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178,708. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.56 and its 200-day moving average is $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

