Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.89. 5,666,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

